'100 Kind Deeds a Day' enters 6th year serving others

For many of us, the day after Thanksgiving is famous for being Black Friday, a day for bargain shopping and deal hunting.

But for 12-year-old Nika Hirsch, it marks her sixth annual 100 Kind Deeds Day, a full 24 hours dedicated to completing acts of kindness for others. That includes making a big delivery of toys and goodies for the cats and dogs at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley.

"Donations like these are really great. They provide a lot of enrichment for our cats and our dogs while they are here in shelter waiting for their new families to come and get them," Animal Humane Society's Kelsey Fatze told FOX 9.

Each year on Black Friday, Nika challenges her friends, community members and social media followers to help her complete 100 kind deeds for others, like donating toys to Children's Hospitals and Toys for Tots and setting up a "Giving Tree" with free warm weather items.

The movement has grown and changed throughout the years.

Last year, Nika's dad died of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Now, for the second year, she is working with an anonymous donor who has pledged to donate a dollar to the Conquer Cancer Foundation for each kind deed done. Nika is a Giving Tuesday "Spark Ambassador", so those donated funds will be doubled on Giving Tuesday.

"In a way, it just feels like he's still here. It feels like this is what we are supposed to be doing and he'd be sad if we didn't," said Nika's mom, Jana Hirsch.

In addition to raising money for cancer research, the deeds have also helped Nika, who has a rare anxiety disorder called selective mutism. The day provides her with an opportunity to give back and contribute in her own way.

"It's a way she has found to make her voice heard and to make what's important to her seen," said Jana.

To donate to Nika's fundraiser, click here.

