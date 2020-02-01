1-year-old girl suffers serious injuries in head-on crash that hurt 8 others in NW Minnesota

A young girl suffered serious injuries in a Friday night crash that left eight others injured in northern Minnesota on Friday.

Troopers responded to Highway 59 in Lake Grove Township, Minnesota around 9:15 p.m. for the head-on crash.

Minnesota State Patrol says a van headed north on Highway 59 was rounding a curve when it crossed the center line and tried to move back. However, the vehicle headed in the opposite direction, a Pontiac Grand Am, saw the van cross the centerline and attempted to move into the other lane to avoid it. The vehicles ended up colliding head-on.

A one-year-old girl in the van ended up suffering serious injuries as a result of the collision. Six others in the vehicle were also injured but expected to survive, including three other young children and three adults.

Two men in the Pontiac also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The invesitgation into the crash is ongoing.