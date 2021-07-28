1 year after son's Minneapolis shooting death, mother gets justice

Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of a 27-year-old man’s shooting death near Little Earth in Minneapolis.

It’s been a difficult year for the victim’s mother, but now with a first-degree murder indictment handed down yesterday, she is speaking out.

"Junior was such a good man. He was so funny and giving and caring, and he brought light to our lives," said Sandra Campbell, mother of Billy Campbell.

Billy, also known as Junior, was shot and killed one year ago, leaving behind his long-time girlfriend and their three young children. He also left his mother, who is still trying to live life without her son.

"The rest of my kids are devastated, as am I. I don’t know why he did this to my son. And his kids have to grow up without a father…children of color, they need their dad," Sandra said.

According to the criminal complaint, Billy was in the wrong place at the wrong time in Little Earth. Gang members approached - believing someone Campbell was with to be in a rival gang - and pulled a gun as they ran. Campbell, who was not in a gang, was shot in the back. He died within minutes.

"He was there to see a friend, and then he left and they must have ambushed him and shot him in the back," Sandra said.

Andrew Nickaboine and two co-defendants will be tried together for the murder. They were indicted on first-degree murder charges with a gang enhancement.

One of the most upsetting things to Sandra was that her son’s murder may have been preventable. As it turns out, alleged shooter Andrew Nickaboine had been in the Mille Lacs County jail and was able to make bail just a few days before. He had been in jail there on a separate unrelated case of first-degree murder. That shooting was in 2018, and the victim was also shot in the back. That case has yet to go to trial.

"I am so angry," Sandra said. "You wouldn’t believe the anger I have in my heart because, you know what, he should have never got out."

Billy was an organ donor, and his donation helped to save the lives of four people. That brings his mother some peace as she continues to pray for her son and other victims of gun violence.

"He needs justice, and I’m gonna make sure that gets done."