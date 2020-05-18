1 taken to hospital, 22 displaced after fire on 11th floor of St. Paul high-rise

Multiple floors were evacuated and one person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a St. Paul high-rise condominium building Monday evening.

Around 8:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke in a 16-floor condo building near Edgcumbe Road and Lexington Parkway South. They later learned there was a fire on the 11th floor, St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said.

The sprinklers activated, but were not able to put out the fire, which spread to two units on the 11th floor.

Crews evacuated the 10th, 11th and 12th floors. After some time, the firefighters were able to put out the fire.

“[It was] very fortunate that the building had been retrofitted and had a sprinkler system so that helped in the fire suppression aspects,” Mokosso said.

Mokosso said the weather conditions could have made the fire much worse.

“It’s been a little windy today, so wind driven fires in high-rise buildings usually have some very bad results,” Mokosso said. “They usually cause the fire to act like a blowtorch or move or allow the fire to grow to multiple units.”

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time and it is unclear which floor this person was on.

“Very fortunate that through a fire in a high-rise building, we are fortunate just to have one injury.” Mokosso said.

The fire investigator is working to determine what caused the incident. A safety inspections crew responded to scene as well to determine which occupants would be allowed to return.

The fire department reported Tuesday that eight units in the building were condemned following the fire. Twenty-two people were displaced, but the Red Cross and others are helping to house them and connect them with services.