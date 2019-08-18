1 motorcyclist dead, 2 severely injured in Kanabec County crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Kellie Sipes

One motorcyclist has died and several others were injured in a crash Saturday morning outside Mora, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 8:30 a.m., a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Mahogany Street when they failed to yield into the intersection of Highway 70, struck two motorcycles and caused another to run off the road.

One motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. He has been identified as a 42-year-old man from South Dakota.

Three others were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Another man was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials are still investigating the crash.