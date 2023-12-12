Man killed in shooting at Minneapolis encampment slated to be cleared

A man has died after a shooting Tuesday evening at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis that has been the site of multiple issues in recent months – and was set to be cleared this week.

Police say a 45-year-old man died after being shot multiple times at the encampment known as "Camp Nenookaasi" shortly around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers tried to revive the victim at the scene but say he was pronounced dead after being rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center.

"Right now, the circumstances around the shooting are unclear, but investigators are currently working to determine that," said MPD spokesperson Aaron Rose.

Just hours before the shooting, Minneapolis city officials announced they had delayed the eviction of the encampment's residents that was planned for Thursday, to give officials more time to find housing for individuals at the camp in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

In a statement on Tuesday, the city explained: "As was stated last week, the decision to close the encampment has been driven by ongoing public safety and public health issues. For example, there was a shooting in the encampment recently, and in October there was a baby found deceased in the encampment. There have been many other 911 calls and emergency responders dispatched."

Data from the city shows there have been dozens of 911 calls related to the encampment since late August, including the issues described above.

A group of advocates for the encampment have pressed the city to cancel the eviction. Their message reached the Minneapolis City Council, where several members called on Mayor Frey to call off the eviction on Thursday.

"There's 180 people and only so much that can be done in five days. Realistically, not that much that can be done in five days, especially without more help from the city," said Stu Bennett, a concerned citizen who helps out at the encampment.

But some neighbors say the encampment has been the source of ongoing problems from trash to another shooting and even a baby found deceased in the encampment back in October.

And they say it can't be closed soon enough.

"I'd like to see the city come and get this out of here and hopefully try to find these people some place to go. But this camp is not good for the neighborhood. It just needs to be gone," said Katie Fisher, who lives near the encampment.

Police say a suspect in the shooting was arrested at the encampment. A bus was brought in to keep residents warm as the shooting was investigated.