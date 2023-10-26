'Fetus' found dead at encampment in Minneapolis: Police

article

A fetus was found dead at an encampment in Minneapolis Wednesday evening, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department told FOX 9 that officers responded to a medical emergency on the 2300 block of 13th Avenue South. They identified a woman and her "unresponsive fetus" inside a tent.

The woman was taken to the hospital, while the "unresponsive fetus" was taken to the medical examiner's office.

The medical examiner will release the cause and manner of the baby's death. Authorities did not provide an age for the fetus, nor reveal the condition of the woman.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the incident. No other details were released.