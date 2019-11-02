1 man killed, another hurt after gun shots ring out in St. Paul parking lot

article

One man was killed and another was seriously hurt Saturday evening after shots were fired in the Roosevelt-Phalen Center neighborhood of St. Paul.

Officers say they were called around 5:30 p.m. for the shooting near Maryland Avenue East and Hazelwood Street.

At the scene, officers say they found one victim in a parking lot who was unconscious. Not far away near Hazelwood and Fellows Lane, police say they found a vehicle that had crashed with a man inside who had also been shot.

Both men were rushed to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police say the man who was found in the parking lot was pronounced dead and the other man had been seriously injured with gunshot wounds to his face and arm.

Officers say it appears the men were both shot in the parking lot and the surviving victim had tried to drive away from the scene but crashed his car after a short distance.

The police department says this marks the 27th homicide in St. Paul this year and the fourth in the span of a week.