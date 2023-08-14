1 killed in triple shooting at Minneapolis apartment on Loring Park

One person is dead and two others were hurt as shots rang out Sunday night at an apartment complex in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood.

Police say they responded to an apartment building on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene found two 20-year-old men who had been shot, one of who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old woman was also shot and was suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to HCMC, police say the 20-year-old with life-threatening wounds died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.