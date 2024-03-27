1 killed in multi-vehicle Chaska crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Minnesota State Patrol responding to a fatal crash in Chaska. From: FOX 9

Chaska police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, Chaska officers responded to a crash just after 11:45 a.m. on Chaska Boulevard between Crosstown Boulevard and Zemble Street.

At the scene, officers found three vehicles involved in a collision. The area was closed for around four hours as law enforcement investigated the scene.

While police did not provide details about the crash, FOX 9 crews at the scene captured a pickup truck that sustained heavy front-end damage, an SUV with extensive damage, and a car with minor damage.

Police said a person was killed in the crash but did not share details about the victim or whether they were driving. It’s unknown if any other injuries were reported.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation. Authorities did not say what led to the crash.