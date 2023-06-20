1 killed in 2nd homicide of the day in Minneapolis

An afternoon shooting in Minneapolis left one person dead on Tuesday, just hours after another homicide early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called shortly after 2:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting along the 3000 block of 12 Avenue South, near East Lake Street in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood. At the scene, officers were told that the victim had been taken by private vehicle to Abbott Northwest Hospital. At the hospital, officers were told a man in his 20s had arrived with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Through their investigation, officers were told the victim had been sitting in a vehicle when someone opened fire on the vehicle.

The shooting is now under investigation. It is the second homicide of the day in Minneapolis. Shortly after midnight, a man died after being shot and crashing his vehicle along Dowling Avenue North.