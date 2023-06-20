MPD investigating fatal shooting near Dowling Ave North

article

Minneapolis police say a man died after being shot and crashing his car into a garage near Dowling Avenue North and 6th Street North early Tuesday morning.

The MPD says officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:08 a.m. near 6th and Dowling. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say they rendered aid to the man until an ambulance arrived. The victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody. Additionally, they say the shooting may have taken place on I-94 near the Dowling Ave. exit ramp.