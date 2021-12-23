1 hospitalized after fire at 4-unit apartment building in St. Paul

One person was hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building in St. Paul early Thursday morning.

The St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a fire at a four-unit apartment building on the 1000 block of Arkwright Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. The 911 caller reported smoke in the hallway of the building and alarms sounding.

Upon arrival, firefighters found occupants of the building evacuating. The person in whose unit the fire originated was being assisted out. They were treated and taken to a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews extinguished the fire, which was contained to a basement apartment.

The fire remains under investigation, but the fire department said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.