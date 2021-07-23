1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Burnsville hotel

article

Police say a man was killed Friday evening after shots rang out at a Burnsville hotel.

Officers responded to the area of the Burnsville Parkway and Aldrich Avenue South, just west of I-35W, for the reported shooting around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers say a man was found dead and a suspect was apprehended shortly after. Video from the scene shows the investigation seems to be centered at the Burnsville Inn & Suites.

A witness told FOX 9 she was told to leave the area as police armed with weapons moved in to secure the area. The area remained taped off as 9 p.m. Officers say the investigation is ongoing and considered active. They are asking the public to avoid the area. However, there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.