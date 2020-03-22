1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in Minneapolis

article

One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in north Minneapolis on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of James Avenue North in the Shingle Creek neighborhood around 4:17 p.m. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three people hurt, including one person who had suffered life-threatening injuries.

All three victims were transported to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Shortly after, one of the victims died.

The two other victims are expected to survive, police said.

According to initial reports, the suspect ran away from the scene on foot after firing shots. Officers are now working to identify that person and make an arrest.