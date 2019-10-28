1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood

article

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota say a man was shot and killed late Sunday night, the city’s second homicide of the weekend and 26th of the year.

Police say they responded to the area of Kent Street and Central Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers discovered an unconscious victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital where he later died.

A short time later, a second victim walked into Regions suffering from injuries caused by broken glass.

Police say this is an open investigation and there currently no suspects in custody.