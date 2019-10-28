Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood

Published 
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

One person was killed in a shooting near Kent St. and Central Ave. in St. Paul ( FOX 9 )

ST. PAUL (FOX 9) - Police in St. Paul, Minnesota say a man was shot and killed late Sunday night, the city’s second homicide of the weekend and 26th of the year.

Police say a man was shot and killed in the Summit-University neighborhood late Sunday night.

Police say they responded to the area of Kent Street and Central Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers discovered an unconscious victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital where he later died.

A short time later, a second victim walked into Regions suffering from injuries caused by broken glass.

Police say this is an open investigation and there currently no suspects in custody.