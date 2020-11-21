1 dead, 1 critically wounded after shooting in north Minneapolis

A man has died and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood on Saturday.

Officers say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 6th Street for the report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m.

While responding, officers located two victims who were transported to the North Memorial Medical Center for treatment. But, hours later, the male victim was pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.