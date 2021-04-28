1 arrested in connection to robbery, fatal shooting in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood

Police say a man was arrested in connection to Tuesday's robbery and fatal shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

According to Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder, a suspect was arrested in St. Paul overnight.

At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery on the 400 block of Cedar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man inside a store, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police believe a male entered the store and attempted to rob it, shooting the clerk before fleeing the scene in a car. The clerk later died at the hospital.