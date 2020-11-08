1 arrested after man found dead on road in Cook County, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead on the road in Cook County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 6 a.m. Saturday, officals were notified of a crash on the 600 Road, west of the Sawbill Trail. The incident was reported by a deer hunter.

When authorities arrived, they found a damaged Ford truck and a man dead on the road. He was identified as 55-year-old William Jay Evans, from Litchfield, Minnesota.



Officials determined that Evans was a passenger in the vehicle, and the driver had left the scene.

Investigators later found the driver, identified as Rodney Arlen Earnest, at a residence in Lake County. He was arrested and booked on charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

According to officials, the same vehicle was involved in a high-speed pursuit in Lake County overnight. Earnest admitted to consuming alcohol; however, blood alcohol results are not yet available.