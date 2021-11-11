Today's best mortgage rate deal? 15-year rates hold at steady lows | Nov. 11, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Nov. 11, 2021, which are trending up from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates rose since yesterday, with the exception of 15-year fixed mortgage rates, which held steady.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.050%, up from 2.820%, +0.230

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.625%, +0.250

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, up from 2.125%, +0.125

What this means: Market influences are likely behind the significant changes in today’s mortgage rates, which are still relatively low when compared to pre-pandemic rates. Experts have predicted that mortgage rates will continue to rise slowly and steadily through the end of the year. Homebuyers who choose to lock in a mortgage rate today might consider a 15-year term their best bet. Rates for this repayment term have held steady at a bargain 2.250% for the past five days.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates rose across all repayment terms since yesterday. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, up from 2.820%, +0.305

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, up from 2.250%, +0.125

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, up from 2.125%, +0.125

How to get low mortgage rates

Mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered .

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac , borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage rate rose to 2.606%, the second-highest level it’s reached in November.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.050%. This is up from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is up from yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is up from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.050%, up from 2.990% last week, +0.060

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375% last week, -0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, the same as last week

Fixed-rate vs. adjustable-rate mortgage

With a fixed-rate mortgage, your interest rate will remain the same for the life of your loan. At the beginning of your loan, you’ll know exactly how much total interest you’ll pay. But the rate can — and usually does — change with an adjustable-rate mortgage, or ARM. This means the total interest cost of the loan will also change.

ARMs tend to have introductory interest rates that are lower than fixed rates. But when the introductory period ends, the rate can move based on market factors.

Fixed-rate loans can be good for people who know they’ll be in their homes long term. ARMs may be a good option for people who don’t expect to stay in a home long, or who are confident they’ll be able to refinance into a fixed-rate loan when the introductory rate ends.

30-year vs. other terms

The repayment term is the number of years over which you’ll pay back your mortgage. Common terms for fixed-rate mortgages are 30 (the most common), 20, 15, and 10 years.

Generally, the longer your repayment period, the higher your interest rate and total interest costs will be, but you’ll have a lower monthly payment. With shorter terms, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate and total interest costs, but a higher monthly payment.

Conforming vs. jumbo loans

Conforming loans are for amounts that fall below Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s established limits. Jumbo loans exceed that limit, which is $548,250 for a single-family home in 2021.

Jumbo loans are generally more difficult to get and come with higher interest rates. But if your dream house is $600,000, you’ll likely need a jumbo loan.

