Minnesota's presidential primary on Super Tuesday: What you need to know

Minnesota's presidential primary is on Super Tuesday, March 5. Here's everything you need to know.

Tuesday is the biggest test for the presidential primary candidates yet, with 16 states, including Minnesota, going to the polls. It's the largest single day primary contest of this election cycle, with more than a third of delegates being assigned. And it will likely determine the GOP presidential campaign.

Because of that, this is effectively Nikki Haley's final shot to slow former President Donald Trump's path to the nomination. Ahead of the presidential primary on Tuesday, Haley's campaign launched a seven-figure ad campaign in hopes of winning over voters. Her campaign has also crisscrossed the country, including a stop in Minnesota last week, to try to win over as many voters as possible.

Super Tuesday is not the end of the primary season. The remaining states that haven't held primaries will vote through the summer and fall, culminating in Republicans officially nominating their candidate at the RNC in Milwaukee in July. Democrats have their convention in Chicago in August.

For those planning to vote on Tuesday in Minnesota. Here are a few reminders.

When is the presidential primary?

Super Tuesday, March 5. Polls are generally open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though smaller cities may not open the polls until 10 a.m.

Who can vote in the presidential primary?

Any voter registered (you can register at your polling place) in Minnesota can vote in the presidential primary either on primary day or by absentee ballot ahead of Super Tuesday. A voter must request the ballot of the party of their choice. If a voter refuses to select a party, they will not be able to vote in the presidential primary. A voter’s choice of party ballot will be recorded and is private data. However, a list will be provided to the chair of each major political party of voters who selected that party. How a voter votes on the ballot will be secret.

Where is my polling place?

If you don't know where your polling place is, you can check here on the Secretary of State's website.

Who is on the ballot?

Only major parties in Minnesota will be participating in the presidential primary. Each participating major party will have a separate ballot. The chair of each party submitted a list of candidates for the party’s ballot. Once a party’s list is submitted, changes will not be made to candidates that will appear on the ballot.

Here are the options on the Democrat ballot:

Joe Biden

Eban Cambridge

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozado

Jason Palmer

Armando Perez-Serrato

Dean Phillips

Cenk Uygur

Marianne Williamson

Uncommitted

Write-in

Here are the choices on the Republican ballot:

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump

Write-in

The Legal Marijuana Now Party is also holding a presidential primary. Here are the options:

Edward Forchion

Krystal Gabel

Rudy Reyes

Dennis Schuller

Vermin Supreme

Write-in

Will any other offices be on the ballot?

No, only presidential candidates from a major party will appear on the presidential primary ballot. Other offices with a primary will be on the primary ballot in August.

Will parties have to abide by the primary results?

The presidential primary results must bind the election of delegates in each party.

Where can I find results for the presidential primary?

Stay with FOX 9, fox9.com and FOX LOCAL for the latest on the presidential primary. Streaming coverage will begin at 4 p.m. on FOX LOCAL. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You can find the results here.