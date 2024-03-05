Minnesota presidential primary: Live results and updates

Voters in Minnesota and more than a dozen other states and one territory went to the polls on Tuesday to cast a ballot in presidential primaries for Super Tuesday.

Tuesday is the largest day of voting of the year outside of the November election, with both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump hoping to amass a string of lopsided victories that will help them move beyond the primaries and focus on their expected general election rematch. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley faces a tough slate of contests mostly in the types of reliably Republican-voting states where she has struggled to win support or in states where party rules heavily favor the former president.

Super Tuesday has the largest delegate haul of any day in the primary calendar, representing more than one-third of the total delegates available in each party’s nomination process and more than 70% of the delegates needed to mathematically clinch either party’s nomination. Neither Trump nor Biden will be able to claim the title of "presumptive nominee" on Super Tuesday. The earliest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden.

MN Presidential Primary: Democratic results

President Biden is expected to sweep Democratic primaries in Minnesota and 15 other states and one territory on Super Tuesday and will likely secure his party’s nomination in the coming weeks. You'll be able to find results from Tuesday's presidential primary below after the polls close at 8 p.m.

MN Presidential Primary: Republican results

MN Presidential Primary: Republican results

MN Presidential Primary: Legal Marijuana Now results

You'll be able to find results from Tuesday's presidential primary here after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Here's a list of some of the results:

Here's a list of some of the results:

Iowa

Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential nominating contest in Iowa, per The Associated Press

Massachusetts

Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts, per The Associated Press

North Carolina

Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in North Carolina, per The Associated Press

Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in North Carolina, per The Associated Press

Oklahoma

Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Oklahoma, per The Associated Press

Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Oklahoma, per The Associated Press

Tennessee

Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Tennessee, per The Associated Press

Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Tennessee, per The Associated Press

Vermont

Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Vermont, per The Associated Press

Virginia

Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Virginia, per The Associated Press

Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Virginia , per The Associated Press

The Associated Press contributed to this report.