Minnesota presidential primary: Live results and updates
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Voters in Minnesota and more than a dozen other states and one territory went to the polls on Tuesday to cast a ballot in presidential primaries for Super Tuesday.
Tuesday is the largest day of voting of the year outside of the November election, with both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump hoping to amass a string of lopsided victories that will help them move beyond the primaries and focus on their expected general election rematch. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley faces a tough slate of contests mostly in the types of reliably Republican-voting states where she has struggled to win support or in states where party rules heavily favor the former president.
Super Tuesday has the largest delegate haul of any day in the primary calendar, representing more than one-third of the total delegates available in each party’s nomination process and more than 70% of the delegates needed to mathematically clinch either party’s nomination. Neither Trump nor Biden will be able to claim the title of "presumptive nominee" on Super Tuesday. The earliest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden.
MN Presidential Primary: Democratic results
President Biden is expected to sweep Democratic primaries in Minnesota and 15 other states and one territory on Super Tuesday and will likely secure his party’s nomination in the coming weeks. You'll be able to find results from Tuesday's presidential primary below after the polls close at 8 p.m.
MN Presidential Primary: Republican results
You'll be able to find results from Tuesday's presidential primary below after the polls close at 8 p.m.
MN Presidential Primary: Legal Marijuana Now results
You'll be able to find results from Tuesday's presidential primary here after the polls close at 8 p.m.
Other Super Tuesday results
You'll be able to find results from Tuesday's presidential primary here after the polls close across the 16 Super Tuesday states.
Here's a list of some of the results:
Iowa
- Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential nominating contest in Iowa, per The Associated Press
Massachusetts
- Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts, per The Associated Press
North Carolina
- Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in North Carolina, per The Associated Press
- Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in North Carolina, per The Associated Press
Oklahoma
- Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Oklahoma, per The Associated Press
- Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Oklahoma, per The Associated Press
Tennessee
- Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Tennessee, per The Associated Press
- Joe Biden won the Republican presidential primary in Tennessee, per The Associated Press
Vermont
- Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Vermont, per The Associated Press
Virginia
- Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Virginia, per The Associated Press
- Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Virginia, per The Associated Press
The Associated Press contributed to this report.