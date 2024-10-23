Gus Walz votes for first time, to cheers and a high-five from dad

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his family voted Wednesday morning in St. Paul. Gus Walz is a first-time voter, turning 18 on Oct. 13. Gus has stayed out of the spotlight since his big moment at the DNC.



Gus Walz voted Wednesday morning, 10 days after his 18th birthday. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wife Gwen, and Gus made the trip from Eastcliffe to vote on St. Paul’s west side just after 9: 30 a.m. Wednesday, flanked by Secret Service.

Walz told the woman at the counter, "It’s Gus’ first time, he’s pretty excited about it."

A vote and a high-five

Gov. Walz and Gwen asked Gus if he needed help, but the first-time voter kept his head down and said no.

Walz and Gus fed their ballots into the machine together as an election worker called out "First-time voter" and the room erupted in cheers. After the ballots were counted by the machine, Walz and his son high-fived.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz high fives his son, Gus, who voted for the first time

Before leaving, Gus Walz complimented an election worker on his Anthony Edwards sneakers.

Hope Walz was not present with her family for Wednesday’s voting outing. She has been mainstay with Walz on the campaign trail as he and Kamal Harris criss-cross battleground states with Election Day nearing.

Gus Walz campaign moments

Gus Walz has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the Democratic National Convention, when he stood and shouted, "That’s my dad!" through tears of joy during Walz's nomination speech.

Gov. Walz referenced Gus during the vice presidential debate, saying his son witnessed a shooting outside a recreation center in St. Paul last year.

"Look, I got a 17 year old," Walz said in the debate. "And he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball. Those things don’t leave you."

The revelation was met with sympathy from Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, who added, "I’m sorry about that."

Minnesota voting info

Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Find how to register to vote, deadlines, polling place locators and sample ballots in our voting guide.