Winter Weather Advisory in effect in Twin Cities

Drivers are reminded to be careful on the roads this weekend as snow makes its way through parts of Minnesota.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities metro until 6 a.m. Sunday. This includes Anoka, Hennepin, Washington and Ramsey counties.

The snow will continue pushing east, with some freezing rain falling parts of southwest Minnesota. The bulk of the accumulation will be along and north of I-94.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 55 crashes statewide from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday. Of those crashes, 10 involved injuries. There were also 10 spinouts and 2 jackknifed semis.

From noon to 9 p.m., State Patrol responded to 166 crashes, 79 vehicle spinouts and off the road, and five jackknifed semitrucks. Fifteen of the crashes resulted in injuries.

Take it slower on your drive and watch out for icy spots.

