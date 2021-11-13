How to prepare your car for winter weather

article

As we get ready for winter, mechanics want to remind us that we need to be paying more attention to our cars, to avoid getting stuck on the side of the road.

As of mid-November, many auto shops are backed up more than a week as they accommodate a surge in business right before the change in seasons. Gary DeRusha is an operations manager for Bobby And Steve’s Auto World; and as he explains, there is a long list of things to look over in your cars as soon as possible.

"Make sure you’ve got good fresh oil, check all your fluids, filters, belts, hoses. Make sure that your coolant is good, make sure you test your battery and also make sure you have the right inflation on your tires," DeRusha said. "We did 62 cars yesterday, which was Friday, and we sold over 40 tires. Everybody knows it’s coming so you got to get in soon."

Having a good set of tires is extremely important. And because of supply chain issues prices for tires have increased by 18% to 25% in some shops, DeRusha thinks the prices could rise to as much as 40%, so if you are in need of new tires, the sooner you buy them, the better.

Once temperatures dip below zero, DeRusha says the number one cause of a bad day is a dead battery. But of course here in Minnesota, drivers know anything can happen on the road.

"I’ve had my car spiral off the highway on I-94, that was probably the worst or the scariest incident I’ve ever had," Joe Hillary of Wisconsin said.

Make sure you get a good set of tires on your car for the winter. (FOX 9)

In case of an emergency, you should also keep a blanket and snow scraper in your car, and remember:

"Not too slow, not too fast, you kind of just have to feel it, you know?" Jason Christopherson said.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.