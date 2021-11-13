More than 200 crashes during first snowfall in Minnesota Saturday

Several crashes occurred throughout Minnesota as the first snowflakes fell across the Twin Cities metro on Saturday, but none were fatal.

From noon to 9 p.m., State Patrol responded to 166 crashes, 79 vehicle spinouts and off the road, and five jackknifed semitrucks. Fifteen of the crashes resulted in injuries.

From 6 a.m. to noon, State Patrol reported 55 crashes statewide. Of those crashes, 10 involved injuries. There were also 10 spinouts and 2 jackknifed semis.

Minnesota State Patrol reports several crashes statewide as the first major snowfall caused some slippery roads. (Minnesota State Patrol)

The number of crashes on Saturday totals to 221, none of which was fatal.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities Saturday.

It's advised to drive carefully as snow continues to fall throughout the night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities metro until 6 a.m. Sunday. This includes Anoka, Hennepin, Washington and Ramsey counties.

