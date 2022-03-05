Winter Storm Warning in place for NE metro until early Sunday

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the northwest metro and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the southwest metro until 4 a.m. Sunday.

As this dynamic storm system exits the region, it will continue to bring mixed precipitation across the area into Sunday morning. Eventually, the rain and freezing rain will switch over to all snow

Wet roads from rain on Saturday and temperatures dropping below zero overnight will create the potential for a refreeze. Roads may be icy and slick for Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be dry and cloudy, but also colder and windy. Highs remain in the low 30s with winds from the NW gusting at 30mph.