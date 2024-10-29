Hennepin Co. investing millions to treat juvenile offenders with nowhere to go

The Brief Hennepin County Commissioners approved $22 million in funding to help treat young offenders who have been deemed incompetent. FOX 9 recently revealed that juveniles are often denied admission to psychiatric facilities. A 12-year-old boy was illegally held in juvenile detention for weeks because there was nowhere else for him to go.



Hennepin County officials approved $15 million on Tuesday to repurpose part of an existing facility that will specifically treat juveniles who have been found incompetent, creating 12 to 15 beds. Another $7 million will fund programming for offenders.

The backstory

The lack of treatment options highlights the difficulty in addressing juvenile crime in Minnesota. Car thefts, robberies and shootings involving younger and younger kids have challenged police and prosecutors throughout the year.

FOX 9 interviewed attorneys, mental health advocates and parents who are struggling to find adequate treatment for children who have engaged in violent behavior.

In several cases, the county has been forced to send kids to states like Utah to find suitable treatment facilities.

Few options

Minnesota only has four psychiatric residential treatment facilities that are licensed to provide the level of care needed for such juveniles. But low staffing at those centers has reduced capacity.

So far this year, at least 281 children have been referred for care at those facilities. Only 66 kids have been accepted, according to data obtained from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

In one case, a 12-year-old boy remained locked up in juvenile detention because the county could not find him a place in a treatment center.

Under state law, it’s illegal to hold a child in detention if they have been found incompetent.

A judge ultimately found the child could no longer be detained and ordered him to be released and monitored by social services.

County leaders have publicly pledged to make juvenile treatment a top priority.