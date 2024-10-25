Anoka woman with terminal cancer celebrates final Halloween with haunted house

The Brief A woman diagnosed with terminal breast cancer is creating a haunted house in Anoka so others can create cherished memories of their own before her time is done. In the past, her decorations have won awards, including Anoka's Halloween Decorating Contest. Denise Godwin says she expects 2,500 people to visit her display this year.



Denise Godwin's Halloween display grows every year, but this year her zombie apocalypse has more meaning than ever before.

‘One more everything’

As the sun goes down, the scares pop up on Rum River Drive in Anoka.

"This is going to be my year of one more of everything, so this is my last Halloween display," Godwin told FOX 9.

Last November, the wife and mother of two was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer after a trip to the emergency room complaining of back pain.

By June, her cancer had spread to her spinal fluid and doctors had given her three months to a year to live.

"It was like ‘OK – I've got this. I've got to accept it, and I've got to fight as hard as I can because I've got a family that needs me around as long as possible,’" said Godwin.

Godwin's haunted house won Anoka's Halloween Decorating Contest three years ago and again this year.

Keeping tradition alive

Despite her diagnosis, she wants to keep the tradition going, so others can make cherished memories.

"It’s about living life. I'm not a person dying of cancer. I'm just Denise, the normal person living. Until I'm dying of cancer in hospice. I'm just Denise living her life," said Godwin.

She expects 2,500 people to visit her display this year and even though it will be her last Halloween, she hopes it will also be her best.

"I want to go out with a bang. I want to hear giggles and laughs and screams. I want them to say this is the best. This is the best haunted house," said Godwin.

If you'd like to check out Godwin's display, it will be open to the public again from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 3523 Rum River Drive in Anoka.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Godwin and her family during this difficult time.