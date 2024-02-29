Wildfire smoke from Texas moves into Minnesota Thursday

Wildfire smoke from the south is moving into Minnesota on Thursday, making things look a bit hazy.

A series of wildfires in Texas are creating a lot of smoke as more than 1 million acres have burned. The fire started in the Texas panhandle on Monday and is already the second-largest wildfire in the state’s history.

As winds shift out of the south, the smoke is heading toward Minnesota on Thursday morning and will likely stick around through the weekend. The smoke will arrive in southern Minnesota around 9 a.m. and arrive in the metro by the early afternoon.

The smoke is mostly staying in the upper atmosphere, creating some haze. But, when it reaches surface level, it could create a hint of a smoky smell. However, this won’t be like the summer of 2023 when the wildfires in Canada triggered several air quality alerts, setting a new yearly record.

As of 9 a.m., the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had not issued any air quality alerts for the state. The agency forecasts there will be moderate air quality for much of southern Minnesota and good air quality for northern Minnesota.



