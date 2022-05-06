Weekend weather: Stunner Friday, a few showers possible on Mother's Day

There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday and Saturday, but Mother's Day is looking a bit unsettled.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Friday, with highs around 70 degrees in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. Winds will be light as well and low humidity.

Overnight, lows will dip to about 48 degrees in the Twin Cities, with colder pockets near Lake Superior.

A beautiful day is in store on Saturday. The only change from Friday will be some increased breezes, with southeast winds 10 to 20-plus mph with a high of around 73 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Clouds will increase in the late evening hours on Saturday leading to a pretty nice sunset, but Sunday will be quite unsettled. It won't rain all day, but there will be rounds of showers possible. The high Sunday in the Twin Cities will be in the low to middle 60s.