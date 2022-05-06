Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Polk County

Weekend weather: Stunner Friday, a few showers possible on Mother's Day

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Friday's forecast: It'll be a nice one!

Highs around 70 today, more of the same for Derby Day!

(FOX 9) - There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday and Saturday, but Mother's Day is looking a bit unsettled. 

Temperatures will continue to rise on Friday, with highs around 70 degrees in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. Winds will be light as well and low humidity. 

Overnight, lows will dip to about 48 degrees in the Twin Cities, with colder pockets near Lake Superior. 

A beautiful day is in store on Saturday. The only change from Friday will be some increased breezes, with southeast winds 10 to 20-plus mph with a high of around 73 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

Clouds will increase in the late evening hours on Saturday leading to a pretty nice sunset, but Sunday will be quite unsettled. It won't rain all day, but there will be rounds of showers possible. The high Sunday in the Twin Cities will be in the low to middle 60s.