Twin Cities see heavy rainfall Saturday morning

The Twin Cites got some much-needed rain Saturday morning, with Chanhassen seeing about .71" of rain and MSP Airport seeing about .44" by 8 a.m.

Areas like Redwood Falls got about 1.23" of rain, while Mankato got about 0.27".

The heavier rain started tapering around 9 a.m., and this afternoon, we could see the re-development of storms that could bring some severe weather.

The metro is included in a Level 2 severe risk Saturday afternoon with the biggest threats being damaging winds, large hail, and the possibility to see some isolated tornadic development.

The storms will roll through overnight, and Sunday will bring another shot at some isolated showers and storms.

Rain totals:

Redwood Falls: 1.23"

Chanhassen: 0.71"

Victoria: 0.53"

Flying Cloud: 0.61"

MSP: 0.44"

Mankato: 0.27"

New Ulm: 0.12"