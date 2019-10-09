Twin Cities residents enjoy blue skies on what might be one of the final 'nice days' of the year

article

If you haven't looked at the seven-day forecast just yet, it isn't looking pretty.

Starting Friday, high and low temperatures in the Twin Cities will trend into the 30s and 40s. But, before we see a cold-turn in the weather, we got a taste of fantastic fall weather.

Before the cold hits us hard, we spent some time visiting with people enjoying the sunshine and pleasant temps on Wednesday.

"We just had to get out," said Melodi Renner & Angela Young. "So, we just kind of left our responsibilities because we know today’s probably our last gorgeous day for about six months."

"Today is beautiful," said Peter Welles. "And I’m surprised that in about three days, we could be looking out over the sailboats on Lake Harriett and it could be snowing."

Visitors at Lake Harriet experienced a beautiful mix of fall color and blue skies on Wednesday.

Not too many boaters are out anymore but around Lake Harriet, there were walkers, joggers, dogs, and babies who may have done their last round without layers. And yes, maybe we should be ready for the massive change that comes every year, but let’s face it: Most of us are not.

"Between Thursday and Friday morning, you’re going to walk outside and say, 'Oh this isn’t so bad," said FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz. "And then you’re going to walk out Friday morning and say 'What. Just. Happened.' I mean it’s going to drop and be a shock to everyone’s system because nobody’s used to this."

"We’re not ready for it, not at all," said Renner. "Not at all. It always comes too early."

Butterflies were also out enjoying the flowers at Lake Harriet.

Luckily, after it gets worse, our experts say it will get better.

"There will be bouncing around," Cody added. "I’m not saying we can’t do 70 again, but considering the pattern, we’re going into, and it’s generally a cooling pattern, it’s going to be becoming increasingly more difficult."

"I love winter in Minnesota, now ask me in February and I may change my mind about that," joked Welles.