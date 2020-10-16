Twin Cities metro, central Minnesota wake up to dusting of snow

article

Snow showers rolling through central Minnesota and into the northwest Twin Cities metro Friday morning.

Snow in Spicer, Minnesota Friday morning. (Robert Nelson)

Dustings were reported in St. Cloud down Interstate 94 to Monticello and in the north metro from Dayton to Anoka. Areas just north and west of Lake Minnetonka could also see snow.

A FOX 9 staffer also reported snow west of the metro in Hutchinson.

The snow showers will be light, pretty sparse and will not accumulate, but they will give the area a wintry feel for the next few hours.

