Twin Cities metro, central Minnesota wake up to dusting of snow

By FOX 9 Staff
Snow in Cold Spring, Minnesota on October 16, 2020. (Robert Killmer)

(FOX 9) - Snow showers rolling through central Minnesota and into the northwest Twin Cities metro Friday morning. 

Snow in Spicer, Minnesota Friday morning. (Robert Nelson)

Dustings were reported in St. Cloud down Interstate 94 to Monticello and in the north metro from Dayton to Anoka. Areas just north and west of Lake Minnetonka could also see snow. 

Snow in St. Cloud, Minnesota on October 16, 2020

The St. Cloud, Minnesota area woke up to a dusting of snow early Friday morning. Video credit Kody Johnson

A FOX 9 staffer also reported snow west of the metro in Hutchinson.

Snow in downtown Hutchinson, Minnesota

Snow showers in downtown Hutchinson, Minnesota on October 16, 2020. Video credit Jon Robles

The snow showers will be light, pretty sparse and will not accumulate, but they will give the area a wintry feel for the next few hours. 

