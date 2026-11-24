The Brief Starting on Tuesday, drivers in Minneapolis can use Nicollet Avenue through Lake Street, ending a break in the road that dates back to 1977. Nicollet Avenue was shut down to make way for a new Kmart that took up two full city blocks, and drivers had to go around it for decades. A 10:00 a.m. ribbon-cutting and honorary first drive is scheduled for Tuesday morning as the city moves ahead with bigger redevelopment plans.



A long-running gap on Nicollet Avenue is finally about to disappear for drivers in Minneapolis.

Nicollet Avenue reconnects at Lake Street

Timeline:

For the first time in nearly 50 years, Nicollet will no longer dead-end at Lake Street. Nicollet Avenue was first shut down there in 1977 to make way for a new Kmart.

The historic avenue cuts through the heart of downtown Minneapolis, and drivers had to go around the retailer for decades because it took up two full city blocks.

City redevelopment moves into 1st phase

What they're saying:

"The road is one milestone in a much larger effort to bring investments and new opportunity to this area. and the goal is to create a walkable mixed-use area that includes new housing, local businesses and also opportunities for recreation," said Linnea Graffunder-Bartels, senior project coordinator for the New Nicollet project. "We're really excited about what the future is going to look like here."

After Kmart went out of business, the city acquired the property. After the vacant building caught fire three years ago, it was demolished, paving the way to reimagine the future of the area.

What's next:

Reopening Nicollet today is only the first phase in the city's redevelopment plans. The city is still working on plans to turn the area around the intersection into new homes, nonprofit and retail spaces, and a new park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:00 a.m. this morning, including an honorary first drive, as the city begins by reconnecting Nicollet for drivers.