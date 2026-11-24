The Brief The U.S. Army is moving forward with plans to detonate bomb-making material Wednesday morning. Officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, who monitor the state's Air Quality Index, are monitoring the event closely. They say there are no signs the detonation will impact Minnesota's air quality on Wednesday.



The U.S. Army is moving forward with its plan to detonate degraded bomb-making material in Iowa on Wednesday after getting approval from a federal appeals court.

The detonation is expected to take place at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES: Iowa lead azide explosion: Detonation time set for Wednesday

Minnesota officials monitoring Iowa detonation

The plan for the controlled detonation of 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant has sparked an outpouring of public concerns about health and environmental impacts.

Local perspective:

Officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, who monitor the state’s Air Quality Index, say they are closely monitoring the planned detonation in Iowa. They say at this point, the event will not impact Minnesota’s air quality.

They say at this point, winds over the site will be from the east southeast. Officials say current atmospheric models show no risk to Minnesota from this event.

Iowa lead azide explosion: Detonation time set for Wednesday

The backstory:

After several delays, the U.S. Army says it will detonate several tons of highly-volatile bomb-making chemicals in Middleton, Iowa, on Wednesday morning.

The Army said the action, initially planned for last Friday, is needed to prevent a possible chain-reaction explosion of the dangerous material.

"Inaction is no longer an option," said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army’s leader of the operation.

At the news conference, officials sought to assure residents that they’ve taken steps to put barriers around the blast zone and limit the plume from the detonation.

What is lead azide?

Why you should care:

Lead azide is a chemical compound used to ignite military ammunition. Since it's not being used, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes it as "hazardous waste."

Over time, old lead azide breaks down and becomes sensitive to friction and shock.

"This means that even a small quantity of lead azide can detonate with friction or heat, making it inherently dangerous to transport," Matthew McConnell, an assistant professor of chemistry at Western Illinois University, told FOX TV Stations.

Because loading it onto a truck and hauling it elsewhere is too risky, the Army obtained an emergency permit from the EPA on Nov. 13 to destroy it at the plant.