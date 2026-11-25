The Brief A 38-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Minnetonka yard late last week. Ryan Maxwell Loftus later admitted to authorities he called the woman, threatened to kill her, then took a bus to Minnetonka and stabbed her. Loftus is charged with second-degree intentional murder, and is being held on $1 million bail.



A 38-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Minnetonka yard late last week.

Minnetonka stabbing death

The backstory:

Ryan Maxwell Loftus of Minneapolis is charged with intentionally killing the woman without premeditation.

According to charges filed in the case, officers were sent to Glen Moor Road East at about 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 20 after a caller said she found her mother unconscious in the front yard with blood in her mouth.

The complaint states officers found the woman on her back in the yard and determined she was dead. Officers reported blood in her mouth and nose, a cut on the left side of her neck near her jaw and another cut on the left side of her head near her hairline.

The complaint states officers also saw what looked like a puncture wound near her left jawbone, blood on her T-shirt and several cuts in the black zip-up sweatshirt she was wearing. Investigators said the cuts appeared to be across her chest from different angles.

What led up to the charge and arrest

What they're saying:

The complaint states family members and friends identified Loftus as a possible suspect. Investigators also reviewed earlier calls involving him, including some dating back to 2024.

The complaint states witnesses told officers Loftus had been stalking the woman and had broken into her home multiple times. One witness said Loftus came to the house about a month earlier, pulled a knife from his jacket and threatened both the witness and the woman.

The complaint states the same witness told police Loftus showed up again about a week and a half before Nov. 20 and knocked on the door. Investigators also learned he had most recently been seen outside the woman's home on Nov. 16.

The complaint states officers who responded to a July 2026 call spoke with the woman, who said Loftus had come to her house without permission at least 12 times and that she had heard from others that he was going to stab and kill her.

After officers took Loftus into custody, the complaint states he allegedly admitted to stabbing and killing the woman. Investigators say he first lied, then said he borrowed a phone at a bus stop near his residence, called the woman because he heard she was talking about his mother, told her he was going to kill her, took a bus to Minnetonka, walked to her home, stabbed her in the back multiple times and then stabbed her in the chest after she fell to the ground.

The complaint states he told officers he threw the knife into woods north of the home, and officers later recovered a knife there.

HCAO: Loftus had been civilly committed

Dig deeper:

In charging Loftus, the office of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said he had been the subject of a civil commitment order since July 2025. In January 2026, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office argued for continued commitment, and the commitment was extended via court order to January 2027.

Moriarty's office said Loftus was stabilized through medication at a hospital before being provisionally discharged to another facility. The responsibility for continued medication transferred to that facility.

What we don't know:

Even though he was civilly committed, it's not clear why he had been released at the time of the incident.

"My thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones as they experience such a terrible loss," Moriarty said. "Mr. Loftus remains in custody and we are prepared to hold him accountable and protect the community from any further violence at his hands. I’m grateful to our staff for their swift, thorough review of this case, and to the Minnetonka Police Department for their investigation."