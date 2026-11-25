The Brief A 33-year-old woman accused of murdering her two children at a Savage apartment last week appeared in Scott County Court Wednesday morning. Awo Abdikarin Duale is charged with two counts of second-degree intentional murder in connection with last week's shooting at a Savage apartment building. Duale remains in custody on $6 million bail with no conditions, or $1 million with conditions.



A 33-year-old Savage woman accused of murdering her two children at an apartment last week made her first appearance in Scott County Court Wednesday morning.

Awo Duale appears in court

What we know:

Awo Duale, charged with murdering her 5-year-old and 3-year-old sons in Savage on Nov. 18, made her first court appearance Wednesday morning. She remains in custody at the Scott County Jail, on $6 million bail with no conditions or $1 million with conditions.

A Scott County judge detailed the conditions of her potential release at the court hearing.

Keep court/attorney informed of current address

Do not leave Minnesota without written court approval

Make all future court appearances

No alcohol/controlled substance use

No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons

Remain law-abiding

Surrender Passport

GPS Monitoring

Submit to Chemical Testing

Savage mother facing murder charges

Big picture view:

According to the charges, Duale called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report that she had shot her two children.

Police and firefighters responded to an apartment building in the 4000 block of 126th Street and took Duale into custody.

First responders entered the residence and rendered aid to the two injured children. Police said one child was pronounced dead at the scene by an Allina Health physician, while the other died at the hospital.

Authorities identified the two children as Ryder Rennie, age 5, and Tahari Rennie, age 3.

A family member told investigators Duale called them after the shooting and said the children were dead, stating, "I killed them," the charges say.

What we don't know:

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Duale was under investigation for Medicaid fraud

Dig deeper:

Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar revealed while charging Duale that she was under investigation by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office for her role in a $5.67 million fraud scheme at the time of the murders. She was potentially facing charges of $48,000 in fraud.

Hocevar said the attorney general's office reached out to the Savage Police Department after the deadly shootings to notify them of the investigation.

The attorney general's office confirmed to FOX 9 that Duale was the subject of an ongoing Medicaid fraud scheme, but declined to share any additional information about the case.

What's next:

Duale's next court appearance is set for 2 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2027.