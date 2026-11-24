The Brief Estimated 2027 property tax statements landed in mailboxes November, and local budgets are set to be finalized in December. Dakota County set a preliminary 18.5% levy increase, while Hennepin County has proposed 8.15% and other counties are seeing sizable increases as well. Hennepin County and Dakota County will hold Truth in Taxation meetings Dec. 1 before levies are finalized by mid-December.



Minnesota taxpayers are opening 2027 property tax statements as counties say unfunded mandates and shrinking support are driving up proposed levies.

Why property tax estimates are rising statewide

Estimated 2027 property tax statements hit mailboxes in November, and county and city leaders across the metro have warned that higher local costs from unfunded state and federal mandates are driving the increase.

Local perspective:

In Hennepin County, officials have proposed an 8.15% increase.

"There were a lot of federal resources to make sure that we had the capacity to do the programs and implement the programs that help people. That capacity is gone," said Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson.

Counties have in the past attributed financial woes to an end of pandemic-era federal funding. This year, local governments are bracing for federal reductions from the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill.

Big picture view:

County officials said they are still expected to provide the same services with less outside help. The federal government lowered its share of SNAP administration costs from 50% to 25%, and counties are hiring new staff to handle extra paperwork tied to new Medicaid work requirements.

"There's about 27 million dollars of other federal programs that are getting scaled back we're not going get federal reimbursement for that we have in the past," said Anderson.

At the state level, a partially funded DFL-led measure called the African American Child Welfare and Family Preservation Act goes into effect in 2027, and counties will hire staff and put money into social services programs to carry it out.

"We are having to snip and cut at things that not mandated in order to fulfill the things that we're required to do by the state or the federal government," said Dakota County Manager Heidi Welsch.

Dakota County's reserves drive a bigger increase

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners approved its preliminary maximum property tax levy for 2027 at 18.5%. County staff said 17% would go to operations and 1.5% would go to reserves.

Commissioners set that maximum below the 18.7% recommendation from staff and below one option FOX 9 reported last month that could have reached 21%. County officials said Dakota County's situation stands out because its cash reserves have been drained.

By the numbers:

"It's probably the biggest increase Dakota County has ever seen, and one of the biggest increases that any county has seen," said Welsch.

County staff said Dakota County's fund balance dropped from $127 million in 2020 to a forecast of $6 million in 2026. Staff also said the state auditor recommends counties keep their fund balance at 35% of expenditures. Commissioners said that helps explain why other metro counties are looking at increases between 7% and 9%, while a Dakota County presentation estimated 2028 could still bring an increase as high as 11.6%.

What they're saying:

"This is painful after 24 years in public service, difficult budget," said Commissioner William Droste. "Each year, we'll be arguing with our state and federal legislators about passing costs down to us. But because of spending our fund balance down - It was good policy 10 years ago, over $130 some million - it far exceeded what the levy was at that time. However, we never stop spending and even in this budget, it's just over 8% just to fill the holes that we created in deficit spending."

Steps taxpayers can still take

Hennepin County and Dakota County will hold Truth in Taxation meetings on Dec. 1. County officials said those meetings are the last chance for the public to weigh in before levies are set, and local budgets are finalized in mid-December.

Taxpayers who think their property value is wrong still have more options after the December meetings. People can bring local appeals to city and county equalization boards in the spring and early summer months, or challenge an assessment in court by filing a petition before April 30.

What's next:

"Their comments always matter. And I really want to make sure that we're hearing from everybody," said Anderson. Anderson said staff will also be on hand at the Hennepin County meeting to answer questions about property tax statements.

"I think we've done the very best we can to try to plan," said Welsch. Welsch said counties still do not know what changes, if any, a new Democrat-controlled Congress could make to federal requirements.

What you can do:

Homeowners who own and live in their homes can apply for homesteading by Dec. 31 to lower next year's taxes. Homesteading can save households hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year and makes them eligible for statewide property tax refunds.

Homeowners may qualify for a special state refund of up to $1,000 if homestead taxes rise more than 12% and at least $100, no matter their income. Renters may also get some of those property taxes back through Minnesota's Renter's Credit when they file state income taxes.