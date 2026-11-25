The Brief Newly unsealed search warrants reveal that former New Hampshire state representative Robert Forsythe allegedly shot up a Minneapolis apartment building after getting ripped off in a deal for several pounds of methamphetamine. Court documents state Forsythe drove from New Hampshire to Minnesota, picked up a woman he knew from a rehab facility, and handed over thousands of dollars in cash to a seller who walked inside the building and never returned with the drugs. Following the shooting, the seller allegedly sent death threats via text, prompting Minneapolis police to obtain a search warrant for the apartment and flag the potential need for a SWAT team.



What initially looked like a random burst of gunfire inside a north Minneapolis apartment building now has a clear motive: a massive drug deal gone sideways.

Cross-country meth deal gone wrong

What we know:

Newly unsealed search warrants filed in Hennepin County District Court detail how a former New Hampshire state legislator ended up firing an AR-15-style rifle into a second-floor hallway on a Sunday afternoon.

According to the warrants, Minneapolis police investigators traveled to Cook County, Illinois, the day after the November 15 shooting to interview Robert Forsythe, who had been tracked via his 2026 Ford F-150's cell tower pings and arrested by Illinois State Police.

Before asking for a lawyer, Forsythe reportedly told an investigator that he drove from New Hampshire to Minnesota, picked up a woman in the Duluth-Superior area, and headed to Minneapolis. Forsythe repeatedly urged the detective to contact the woman, saying she would tell him everything he wanted to know.

Double-crossed at the door

Dig deeper:

The next day, the woman reached out to Minneapolis police and laid out the full story, according to the court filings. She told investigators she knew Forsythe from a New Hampshire treatment facility they had both attended years earlier. When Forsythe picked her up, he asked where he could buy a large quantity of narcotics. The woman connected him with a woman she knew as "Baby"— who lived in one of the units in the Bryant Avenue North apartment complex.

Text messages the woman later shared with police revealed that Forsythe agreed to buy 4 to 5 pounds of methamphetamine from the female seller for roughly $2,000 per pound. When Forsythe and the woman arrived at the Bryant Avenue building, they handed the seller the cash, but she demanded more money for the amount Forsythe wanted. The pair drove to a nearby ATM, withdrew additional cash, and allegedly, gave it to the seller. The seller then walked back inside the apartment building and never came out with the meth, ignoring subsequent phone calls.

Apparently upset by the rip-off, Forsythe exited his truck carrying an AR-15-style rifle—wearing what appeared to be body armor—and marched into the building while the woman waited at the front entrance. Moments later, gunfire erupted on the second floor.

Death threats, SWAT and extremist ties

Big picture view:

Building management told police that countless people come and go from the targeted apartment throughout the day, with up to 10 people inside at a time. Citing the building's history of narcotics and weapons calls, along with the likelihood of armed individuals inside, a judge signed a search warrant authorizing police to search the unit for drugs, cash, firearms and cell phones, with investigators noting that Minneapolis SWAT and drones could be utilized to safely execute the warrant.

Meanwhile, a separate unsealed tracking warrant for Forsythe's pickup truck revealed additional background on the former lawmaker. Alongside his history of domestic violence convictions in New Hampshire, investigators noted that Forsythe is a military veteran and that intelligence analysts flagged previous online posts alleging he was part of a "3%" group—a decentralized, far-right, anti-government movement. Forsythe remains in the Cook Co., IL jail awaiting extradition to face shooting-related charges in Hennepin County that include second-degree assault, threats of violence, and reckless discharge of a firearm.