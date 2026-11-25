The Brief Authorities say a December 2025 fire at a Prior Lake mosque and school has been determined to be accidental. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal and ATF conducted a lengthy investigation. The fire broke out in the early-morning hours of Dec. 8, 2025. Nobody was inside at the time.



Authorities say a December 2025 fire at a Prior Lake mosque and school has been ruled accidental.

Prior Lake mosque fire update

What we know:

After a lengthy investigation that included the Minnesota State Fire Marshal and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, a Dec. 8, 2025 fire at the Masjid Hamza Al-Mahmood Foundation and its attached Baitful Hikmah Academy in Prior Lake has been ruled accidental.

What we don't know:

City officials say they are working with the property owner to evaluate site restoration and redevelopment opportunities.

Fire at Masjid Hamza AI-Mahmood Foundation

The backstory:

The fire at Masjid Hamza AI-Mahmood Foundation and Baitul Hikmah Academy was reported after 2 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2025, by a passerby on Highway 13 who saw flames coming from the roof of the building, facility manager Isaiah Broberg told FOX 9.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming through the roof of the building, the Prior Lake Fire Department said in a press release. Firefighters faced challenges due to the building's vaulted ceiling, Broberg said.

A portion of the roof collapsed, the fire department said.

No one was inside the building when the fire occurred.