The Brief At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the U.S. Army plans two controlled detonations at the Middletown, Iowa, ammunition plant to destroy about 10,000 pounds of unstable lead azide. Army maps show lead dust could travel as far as 100 miles, and officials want pregnant women, children and people with chronic illnesses in affected areas to leave temporarily. North Minneapolis neighbors who fought lead dust from Northern Metals say people in Iowa and Missouri should track names, dates, and any health concerns.



A planned Army blast in Iowa is bringing back worries in north Minneapolis about what lead dust can do.

Army plans Iowa lead azide detonation

What we know:

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Middletown, Iowa, ammunition plant, the Army plans two controlled detonations to destroy 68 barrels, or about 10,000 pounds, of lead azide.

The bomb-making material was used by the U.S. from the 1930s through the 1990s and had been stored for decades before it showed signs of instability.

Timeline:

The Army has known for about eight months that it needed to get rid of the material, and Army leaders say they do not have a safe way to move the barrels or treat them elsewhere.

"I've seen the reporting on the chemical neutralization agent. That proved to be an unsafe method," said Col. Aaron Teller of the U.S. Army. "The barrels of lead azide have deteriorated rapidly over the past eight months. We've observed a significant accumulation of crystallized lead azide on the exterior of the barrels, including the barrel lids. So it prevents those barrels from being able to be moved."

Why you should care:

Army tracking maps show lead dust could travel as far as 100 miles after the blast.

Federal officials say there is no safe level of lead in blood, and the government is recommending pregnant women, children and people with chronic illnesses evacuate homes in affected zones.

"Lead toxicity is a serious issue, and we take it very seriously," said Dr. Mary Izaguirre, the U.S. Army surgeon general.

"Much of what we know about exposure is based over a longer period of time. This is a short-duration event," said Tom Croci of the Environmental Protection Agency.

North Minneapolis neighbors see parallels

Local perspective:

People near the former Northern Metals site in north Minneapolis told FOX 9 they are hearing about the Iowa plan and having flashbacks to years of complaints about lead exposure.

Roxanne O'Brien of Community Members for Environmental Justice said she feels connected to neighbors in Iowa and worries people in Iowa and Missouri may see health problems a few years down the line.

What they're saying:

"It also impacts young people's ability to grow. It does change their bodies. It does change their brains," said O'Brien.

O'Brien helped campaign to stop lead exposure from Northern Metals about seven years ago. She said the warnings from federal officials sound familiar to people in north Minneapolis.

"Write down things that are happening. Write down the people that you're talking to at the government. Take down names, take down dates, and ask a lot of questions and demand answers," said O'Brien.

The government says most evacuees will only need to leave for a while, with short-term lodging, food and continued testing of water, soil and air until conditions settle down.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much lead, if any, will settle in communities after the detonations or what wind conditions officials will face at blast time. The detonations are highly weather-dependent, and a small shift in the wind could push lead dust toward highly populated areas like Kansas City, which would likely cause a delay to wait for wind shifts.