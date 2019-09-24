Tornado watch issued for area including Twin Cities metro

article

A Tornado Watch has been issued in parts of Minnesota, which includes the greater Twin Cities metro area.

The watch includes 21 counties in Minnesota, including Sibley, Anoka, Dakota, Scott, Carver, Hennepin, Washington, Chisago, Ramsey, Blue Earth, Freeborn, Nicollet, Waseca, Brown, Le Sueur, Rice, Watonwan, Faribault, Martin, Steele and Goodhue counties.

It also includes nine counties in Wisconsin: Barron, Polk, Rusk, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Eau Claire counties.

FOX 9 meteorologists say a warm, humid afternoon has set the stage for storm possiblities early this evening as storms develop and track east.

The watch is in effect until midnight.