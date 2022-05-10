Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:36 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:08 AM CDT until SUN 2:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

Tornado confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:07PM
Weather
FOX 9
Storm damage in Rusk, Wisconsin article

Storm damage in Rusk, Wisconsin (National Weather Service / Supplied)

RUSK, Wis. (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest.

According to National Weather Service survey crews, the tornado touched down around 7:30 p.m. just north of I-94 near Rusk, Wisconsin -- just east of Menomonie. The tornado left behind a six-mile-long path, causing damage near the Whitetail Golf Course.

Crews estimate wind speeds were around 80 to 90 miles per hour. A photo shared by the National Weather Service shows damage to a farm shed and a picnic table.

So far, this is the only confirmed tornado from Monday's storms which left damage to central and eastern Minnesota along with parts of western Wisconsin. To the east, widespread damage was found in near St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin and just across the river in Taylors Falls, Minnesota.

Storm damages historic home

A home in Taylor’s Falls, Wisconsin, that’s on the National Register of Historic Places was damaged during storms on Monday.