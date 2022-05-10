Tornado confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

article

Surveyors have confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest.

According to National Weather Service survey crews, the tornado touched down around 7:30 p.m. just north of I-94 near Rusk, Wisconsin -- just east of Menomonie. The tornado left behind a six-mile-long path, causing damage near the Whitetail Golf Course.

Crews estimate wind speeds were around 80 to 90 miles per hour. A photo shared by the National Weather Service shows damage to a farm shed and a picnic table.

So far, this is the only confirmed tornado from Monday's storms which left damage to central and eastern Minnesota along with parts of western Wisconsin. To the east, widespread damage was found in near St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin and just across the river in Taylors Falls, Minnesota.