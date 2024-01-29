Temps in the Twin Cities hit 50 degrees on Monday

It's January in Minnesota, but it feels a lot like early spring.

On Monday, amid a stretch of unusual winter warmth, the Twin Cities broke a nearly 100-year-old record high temperature.

At 2:34 p.m., temperatures at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport hit 50 degrees, breaking the previous record for Jan. 29 – 49 degrees set in 1931.

And the way the forecast is shaping up, Monday may not be the only 50-degree day this week. Currently, temps on Wednesday are projected to hit the 50s, breaking another record.

Statewide, much of southern Minnesota was in the high 40s to 50 degrees.