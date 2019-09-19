Summ-tember: How this warm month compares to years past

article

Leaves on trees are beginning to turn red and yellow, the pumpkin patches are opening and football is here, but the weather says July, not mid-September.

It doesn’t feel like fall in Minnesota with temperatures in the 80s, high humidity and spotty thunderstorms. So, how normal is it for summer heat to linger?

In September 2018 we reached 80°+ for seven days in a row, with two of those days reaching the 90s. In the last ten years we have averaged 8.7 days at 80°+ and we have averaged 1.5 days at 90°+ in the month of September. So, it isn’t uncommon to have a few days in the 80s for this month.



Summer lovers, enjoy it while you can. Highs have been in the 80s for the past four days!

Fall people, don’t worry, we will be back to average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by next week.