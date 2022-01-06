Subzero temps return to entire state of Minnesota

Temperatures spent most of Wednesday falling as much colder air returned to the state. Now we will spend Thursday and Thursday night entrenched with Arctic air.

Daytime temps will stay below zero for much of the area, including the Twin Cities metro. Winds will gradually subside, but even light breezes will create dangerous wind chills dropping to 30 degrees below zero in the Twin Cities, and 45 below in western and northern Minnesota. This drops frostbite times to 15 minutes or less so caution will be needed when spending any amount of time outdoors.

Wind chills at 7 a.m.

Wind chills at 7 a.m. (FOX 9)

Morris: -44 degrees

Alexandria: -41 degrees

Bemidji: -38 degrees

New Ulm: -37 degrees

Hibbing: -36 degrees

Mankato: -36 degrees

Duluth: -35 degrees

Hutchinson: -34 degrees

St. Cloud: -31 degrees

MSP Airport: -23 degrees

Hinckley: -18 degrees

Our coldest temperatures will be found around sunrise Friday when calm winds and clear skies will lead to perfect conditions for VERY cold air as lows will be in the teens and twenties below zero in the Twin Cities. Some negative 30s will likely appear in parts of central and northern Minnesota.

We begin our slow climb out of the Arctic tundra Friday afternoon and evening as a brief reprieve will show up Saturday before another big plunge starts Saturday night and goes through Monday.

