Blowing snow in western Minnesota leaves vehicles stranded

Vehicles have been left stranded on roadways in western Minnesota and North Dakota Wednesday, where a blizzard warning is in effect.

Blowing snow is making travel conditions impossible in the region. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there are several stranded motorists about 10 miles east of Moorhead on Interstate 94. Snow has drifted around stalled and parked vehicles, with some vehicles parked on the roadway since 8 p.m. Tuesday.

MnDOT and two trucks are working to remove the vehicles and clear the roads, which are still closed as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.