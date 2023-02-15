Minnesota weather: Temperatures fall Wednesday

After a copious amount of rain Tuesday — enough to smash the daily record for rainfall on Feb. 14 — temperatures will plunge on Wednesday.

Falling temperatures could lead to some scattered icy patches on roadways in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, while western and northern Minnesota are experiencing more wintry weather due to blowing snow.

Temperatures started above freezing in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, but will fall into the upper teens as the day. Once this system moves by, there could be some late-day sun across western Minnesota, where temperatures will be cooler, in the low teens to single digits as windchills plunge to near zero degrees.

Breezes will relax Wednesday evening and overnight, when temperatures will dip down to below zero in northern Minnesota. The low will be around 10 degrees in the Twin Cities.

A chilly day is in store on Thursday, with a high of 20 degrees and some sunshine for the Twin Cities.

Temperatures will warm back up for the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s. Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: