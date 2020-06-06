Storms rattle Twin Cities metro, southern Minnesota

article

Storms on Saturday brought thunder, lightning, and downpours to the metro while stronger storms passed through the southern parts of Minnesota.

In the metro, storms began pushing through during the late afternoon. In Apple Valley, Sylvia Miles captured some of the lightning strikes from her balcony and the light show moved through.

Further south, severe thunderstorm warnings were put in place, as storms with the potential to create 70 mph wind gusts and hail along with rain and lightning hit areas including Nicollet, Brown, and Redwood counties.

The forecast shows rain will continue through the night statewide, moving into the northern parts of Minnesota. Late Sunday afternoon there is a threat for some strong thunderstorms for northwest Minnesota as well.